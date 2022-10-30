Glassman Wealth Services Has $10.91 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

IWB stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.47. 1,043,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,549. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.58.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.