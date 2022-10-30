Glassman Wealth Services Has $360,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded up $8.51 on Friday, reaching $163.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day moving average is $159.01.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

