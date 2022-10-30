Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 54 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 8,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DE traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $396.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

