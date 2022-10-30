Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 993 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.26.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.77. 11,227,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,571,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $255.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $101.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

