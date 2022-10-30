Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 74,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $4.44 on Friday, hitting $195.29. 3,178,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

