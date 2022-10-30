Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,600 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the September 30th total of 786,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

NYSE GBTG opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38. Global Business Travel Group has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Global Business Travel Group

GBTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price target for the company.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

