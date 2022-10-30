Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GL. Truist Financial upped their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $1,475,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $1,475,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,843,496. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 60,684.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 187,515 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $113.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $116.56.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

