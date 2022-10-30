Gode Chain Price Hits $0.0160 on Top Exchanges (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

