Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.70–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0-0 EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,086. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 272,388 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 32.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 50,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 185.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 129,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.