Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.70–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0-0 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

Shares of GOL stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.29. 1,859,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,086. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $651.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 272,388 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 129,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

