Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Update

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 100.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:GLRE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 96,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,666. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $281.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $109.54 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenlight Capital Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

