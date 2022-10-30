Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GCMG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.25. 166,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,286. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.19 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 186.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grosvenor Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.