Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.67.

PAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $151.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average of $143.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $112.88 and a 12 month high of $167.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading

