Guild of Guardians Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $62.84 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $62.84 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

