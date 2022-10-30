Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $43.90 Price Target at HSBC

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HSBC to $43.90 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.15.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.08. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

