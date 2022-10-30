Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.15.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE HAL opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.08. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after acquiring an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,823,340,000 after acquiring an additional 377,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,566,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.