HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,175.47

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,175.47 ($26.29) and traded as high as GBX 2,246.24 ($27.14). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,170 ($26.22), with a volume of 75,766 shares changing hands.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 85.65 and a current ratio of 85.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,175.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,243.37.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

