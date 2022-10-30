Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Declares Dividend of $0.29

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.
Harleysville Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Harleysville Financial stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. Harleysville Financial has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.24.
About Harleysville Financial
