Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Declares Dividend of $0.29

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

Harleysville Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Harleysville Financial stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. Harleysville Financial has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.24.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

