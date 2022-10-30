Harmony Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $251.13 million and $22.60 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,542.42 or 0.31542824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,656,259,277 coins and its circulating supply is 12,684,157,277 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

