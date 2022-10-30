Hasbro, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

Hasbro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Hasbro has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $63.49 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 76.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

