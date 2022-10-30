Head-To-Head Analysis: Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) vs. Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Cadence Design Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $5.75 billion 7.99 $915.25 million $0.69 49.94 Cadence Design Systems $2.99 billion 13.91 $695.96 million $2.84 53.34

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Cadence Design Systems. Dassault Systèmes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 15.52% 18.83% 8.65% Cadence Design Systems 22.86% 33.19% 19.85%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dassault Systèmes and Cadence Design Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 5 3 4 0 1.92 Cadence Design Systems 0 4 7 0 2.64

Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus target price of $57.91, indicating a potential upside of 68.04%. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus target price of $192.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.24%. Given Dassault Systèmes’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dassault Systèmes is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Dassault Systèmes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Dassault Systèmes on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. The company also provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. Further, the company provides consulting, deployment, outcome based, and training services. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services sectors through distributors and resellers. Dassault Systèmes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design and sign off products, including Genus logic synthesis and Joules RTL power solutions, as well as Modus software solution to reduce systems-on-chip design-for-test time; physical implementation tools, such as place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for silicon manufacturing. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system design and analysis products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products comprising pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models to emulate and model the expected behavior and interaction of standard industry system interface protocols. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company serves 5G communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial and healthcare, mobile, consumer, and hyperscale computing markets. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

