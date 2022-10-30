Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0611 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $52.75 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00087938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00025327 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007166 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06155764 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $48,904,850.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

