Hedron (HDRN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Hedron (HDRN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, Hedron has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $143.94 million and approximately $493,275.00 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,501.38 or 0.31465560 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Hedron Token Profile

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

