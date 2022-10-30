HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

HelloFresh Stock Down 5.1 %

HelloFresh stock opened at €20.40 ($20.82) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €20.08 ($20.49) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($99.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 22.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.64.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

