Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Herc Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HRI opened at $114.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.90. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Herc Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Herc by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

