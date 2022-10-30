Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 414 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.55.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

LHX stock opened at $248.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,478 shares of company stock worth $6,568,058 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

