Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $244.16 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.16.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,953 shares of company stock valued at $13,859,101. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

