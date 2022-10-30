Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Essex LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $341.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.74. The company has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

