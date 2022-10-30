Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after buying an additional 436,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after buying an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after buying an additional 2,087,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

