Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 216 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in PayPal by 167.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $238.90. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

