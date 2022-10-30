Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $3.64 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $133.14 million and approximately $536,891.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.64 or 0.00017618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,684.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003613 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00054499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00045287 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022172 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.65935236 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $543,489.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

