Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Hess Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HES opened at $140.47 on Thursday. Hess has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $147.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,945,968,000 after acquiring an additional 230,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after buying an additional 3,340,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,049,716,000 after buying an additional 469,433 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,321,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,556,000 after buying an additional 83,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

