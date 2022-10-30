HEX (HEX) Price Hits $0.0442 on Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $25.28 billion and approximately $4.18 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HEX has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,490.91 or 0.31475073 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012293 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com.

HEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HEX is the first high-interest Blockchain CD.CDs pay higher interest than savings accounts, requiring money to be deposited for a fixed time. HEX aims to replace inefficient currencies, banks and payment networks with verifiably secure peer-to-peer technology. HEX takes the profit out of banks and government money printing and gives it to HEX holders.HEX is a hybrid proof of work(POW) and proof of stake(POS) system. Stakers are paid handsomely in HEX while miners can be paid just pennies in ETH to perform your HEX transaction.HEX conforms to the ERC20 standard to maximize interoperability and security. Every HEX consists of 100,000,000 Hearts (1 with 8 zeroes or 100 Million.) Which is funny because when you stake, you have “staked Hearts.”Hardware wallet support: Trezor and Ledger are integrated with both MetaMask (for HEX and ETH) and Electrum (for Bitcoin.)FreeClaiming is totally secure. Generating signatures is a standard feature in Bitcoin and can be done totally offline. Electrum is a great Bitcoin wallet. If you use a trezor or ledger hardware wallet, you use it through Electrum which is a handy way to generate your BTC FreeClaim signature if the software you're using doesn't have the feature. Your private keys stay safe inside your hardware device this way. If you really love anonymity you can claim each BTC address to a new ETH address over TOR or other proxies.HEX is easily extensible because smart contracts can be built on top of it or reference it.HEX works with distributed exchanges and atomic swaps easily.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

