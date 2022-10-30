HEX (HEX) Price Hits $0.0442 on Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $25.28 billion and approximately $4.18 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HEX has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003034 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,490.91 or 0.31475073 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000447 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012293 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
