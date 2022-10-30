Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.00.

NYSE:HLT opened at $134.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.56. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,277,000 after purchasing an additional 552,618 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,253,000 after acquiring an additional 533,794 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

