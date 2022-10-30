Hive Tops One Day Volume of $3.99 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. Hive has a market capitalization of $211.98 million and $3.99 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.60 or 0.31551996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive's total supply is 448,518,577 coins. Hive's official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, "Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it's a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

