Horizen (ZEN) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $13.63 or 0.00065968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $164.81 million and $8.14 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00262688 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00085823 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

