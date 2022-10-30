HST Ventures LLC Makes New Investment in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. UMH Properties comprises approximately 0.3% of HST Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

UMH Properties Trading Up 3.3 %

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $967.40 million, a PE ratio of -43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.24. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,631.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,381 shares of company stock valued at $52,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

