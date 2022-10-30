HST Ventures LLC Sells 181,530 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

HST Ventures LLC decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,530 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises 2.9% of HST Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,537,000 after buying an additional 1,102,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after buying an additional 470,937 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,281,000 after buying an additional 1,635,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $36.13 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

