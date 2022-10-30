Humanscape Price Tops $0.12 (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $103.84 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

