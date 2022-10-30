iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$74.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$76.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$68.45. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$58.70 and a 52 week high of C$85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$241.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iA Financial will post 9.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.15, for a total value of C$69,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,925,087.30.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

