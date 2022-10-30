IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Trading Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ IDBA traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $6.01. 438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $81.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.63. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $31.62.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 120.69% and a negative net margin of 1,000.63%. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

