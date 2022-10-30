IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.18.

IDEX Trading Up 2.5 %

IEX stock traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.92. The company had a trading volume of 422,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.85 and a 200 day moving average of $196.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.13. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. IDEX’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,153,000 after acquiring an additional 226,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,924,000 after purchasing an additional 224,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IDEX by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 223,005 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

