IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2022

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFANGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,394,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IFAN Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFAN remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,789. IFAN Financial has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

IFAN Financial Company Profile

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

