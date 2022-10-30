Ilika (LON:IKA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.03

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.03 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.60). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.60), with a volume of 44,662 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of Ilika in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of £78.94 million and a P/E ratio of -13.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.52.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, medical, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer electronics/ smart cities.

