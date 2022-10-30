Ilika (LON:IKA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.03

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.03 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.60). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.60), with a volume of 44,662 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of Ilika in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Ilika Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of £78.94 million and a P/E ratio of -13.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.52.
About Ilika
Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, medical, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer electronics/ smart cities.
Featured Stories
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.