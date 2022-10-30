Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 16,644 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 29,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,720 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of -157.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

