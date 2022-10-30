Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWK opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $103.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

