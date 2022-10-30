Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,871.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,815.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,954.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,498.66.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

