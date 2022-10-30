Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Chemours were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Chemours by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chemours by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Chemours by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chemours to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

