Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 4,669 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after buying an additional 5,288,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after buying an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,505,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after buying an additional 3,618,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

