Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Stepan were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Stepan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 187.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stepan Trading Up 2.7 %

In other news, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.45 per share, with a total value of $56,225.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,804.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.45 per share, with a total value of $56,225.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,804.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $60,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCL opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.96. Stepan has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $129.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $719.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 20.21%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

